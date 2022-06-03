Betty White's Los Angeles Home Sells for a Ton Above Asking Price

✖

Betty White's Los Angeles home has sold for more than its asking price at her death. This five-bedroom, six-bathroom Brentwood property went for $10.678 million after being listed at $10.575 million. The colonial-style residence is nestled in LA's prestigious Brentwood Park and offers views of the nearby mountains from nearly three-quarters of an acre, reported Robb Report.

White died from a stroke in December 2021. The legendary Golden Girls star and her late husband Allen Ludden bought the retro residence in 1968, just a few years after marrying in 1963.

Featuring an all-white façade accented with yellow accents and terracotta roofing, the 3,029-square-foot home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The home also features a pool, a three-car garage, and an idyllic sunroom. The property is gated and secluded from the street for privacy on huge, park-like grounds. There is also a pool and a beautiful view of The Getty Museum from the backyard.

"Betty White was a California girl through and through," White's estate said in a statement. "Despite living in New York when she and Allen Ludden were first married, she longed to be 'back home' in Los Angeles where she grew up." The home was put on the market days after White's Carmel vacation home sold well over its $7.9 million asking price.

According to TMZ sources connected to the sale, there were several offers on the house, and while the buyer is not yet known, it is not another celebrity. First-time buyers were required to be prequalified and not allowed inside, so the home may be demolished for a new one, TMZ reported.

The listing was held by Marlene Okulick of Sotheby's International Realty's Pacific Palisades Brokerage. According to the firm, this was the first time in over 50 years the property was listed for sale. According to Robb Report, the land property was also sold for its land value, meaning that improvements made to the land, as well as its value was taken into account.

White lived at the home for most of her life, moving in in 1968 and staying there until her death on New Year's Eve, 2021. She and Ludden reportedly spent many nights at the guesthouse playing charades with friends like Burt Reynolds, Jimmy and Gloria Stewart, and Dinah Shore.