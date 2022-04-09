Betty White's Personal Items to Be Sold at Auction

✖

Fans of Golden Girls star Betty White can have a piece of the legendary actor if they bid high enough on some of her personal memorabilia. NBC News reports that the estate of White, including memorabilia from the NBC sitcom, her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden, and a gold watch from her mother, is going up for auction in September. The auction is being handled by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, from Sept. 23-25. Those interested can view 1,500 items. White's awards, scripts, wardrobe clothing, jewelry, and artwork will also be exhibited.

Among the items up for auction is another beloved ring. A lucky bidder will win a 14-carat gold watch that was gifted to White on Christmas in 1940 with the initials T.C.W. The initials are in honor of White's mother, Tess White. White was also one of the first recipients of a star on the Walk of Fame in 1960. In the auction is a smaller replica that people can bid on. "Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross-generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics," Darren Julien, the president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, said in a statement about the auction.

He added: "We are honored to work with her Estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide."

White died just weeks ahead of her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021. With a career spanning over 80 years, she was certified by Guinness World Records as having the longest-running career of any female television entertainer, beginning in the 1930s.

She was the recipient of eight prime-time and daytime Emmy awards, as well as a Grammy Award for best-spoken word album for If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won't).