Betty White’s Death Leaves Celebrity Friends at a Loss for Words

In one last devasting twist for 2021, actress Betty White passed away at 99 on Friday, just shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. In the wake of her death, White’s friends and fans have been posting tributes to the Golden Girls star online. White was beloved in Hollywood, and many celebrities had kind words and charming stories to share.

One was fellow icon Carol Burnett, White’s longtime friend and costar. “I loved Betty very very much,” Burnett said in a statement. “The world has lost one in a million.”

“Betty White was an eyewitness to my first stand-up on national TV,” comedy legend Bob Newhart said in a statement to Fox News Digital via his rep. “I had the honor of working with Betty on the series Bob and the finale of Hot In Cleveland. Betty was a regular on Jack Paar’s late-night show, and in 1960 she was there when I did my first stand-up on national television. Betty practically invented television and was a total pro. We lost a giant one today.”

An Extraordinary Life

“So sad to hear about Betty White passing,” tweeted Reese Witherspoon. “I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh!”

A Presidential Sendoff

“Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans,” President Joe Biden tweeted. “She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.”

Life of the Party

“RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party,” tweeted Seth Meyers. “A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end.”

A National Treasure

“Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday,” tweeted George Takei. “Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”

An Angel

“RIP Betty White!” tweeted Viola Davis. “Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings.”

Typical 2021

“As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough,” tweeted Mark Ruffalo. “Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White.”

Universally Beloved

“You know what’s really great? We told Betty White that we loved her while she was still alive,” tweeted Paula Poundstone.

One of the Best

“Y’all, with the passing of Betty White we have lost one of the best humans ever!” tweeted LeVar Burton.

Rest in Peace

“Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now,” tweeted Valerie Bertinelli.