Reese Witherspoon Shares Emotional Tribute to Late ‘Big Little Lies’ Director Jean-Marc Vallee

On Sunday, it was reported that Big Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallée had died suddenly at the age of 58. In light of this tragic news, many in Hollywood have paid tribute to the late director on social media. Reese Witherspoon — who starred in and executive produced Big Little Lies, which Vallée directed — posted a tribute to Vallée on her Instagram Story and expressed that she is heartbroken over his passing.

Witherspoon first posted a photo of herself and Vallée alongside a heartbroken emoji. She wrote, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.” In a subsequent post, the actor recalled one of her fondest memories that she shared with the late director.

“I will always remember you as the sun goes down,” the star wrote. “Chasing the fading light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean-Marc.” Witherspoon and Vallée worked closely together on Big Little Lies. Vallée not only directed the seven episodes in Season 1 of the HBO program, but he also served as an executive producer alongside Witherspoon. That wasn’t the only project that the pair collaborated on, though. The director also helmed 2014’s Wild, which Witherspoon starred in. The film even garnered Witherspoon a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards.

In addition to working on those aforementioned projects with Witherspoon, Vallée also worked on The Young Victoria, Dallas Buyers Club, and Sharp Objects, among many others. He reportedly died at age 58 on the day after Christmas at his cabin near Quebec City. No cause of death has been released at this time. Vallée’s longtime producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed his passing to PEOPLE. His statement began by recalling the director as someone who “stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently.”

“He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy,” Ross’ statement continued. “Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.” Vallée leaves behind two sons, Alex and Emile, and is also survived by siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphanie Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.