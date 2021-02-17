'Golden Girls' to Begin Streaming on Disney+ This Year

✖

The Golden Girls are coming to Disney+. As the popular streaming platform continues to grow, they plan on bringing every episode of the show to the family-friendly network in later 2021. Luke Bradley-Jones, SVP of direct-to-consumer and general manager for Disney+ EMEA, said he's been working on this for a while now.

"I've been working hard on that," he said according to Deadline. "Coming this summer, you will have every season of The Golden Girls, every ever episode." The popular show is currently on Hulu in the U.S. The famous cast that includes Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty, brought a hilarious, comedic take on four widowed and divorced women living with each other as they navigate day-to-day life.

White recently celebrated her 99th birthday and celebrities and fans alike took to social media to celebrate the beloved Hollywood actress. The Lake Placid actress celebrated her milestone birthday on Jan. 17 and told Entertainment Tonight how she chose to celebrate. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day," she joked. For those who may not be familiar, The Pet Set was a show from the 1970s in which White would spotlight various animals and invite many of her animal-friendly pals to join as well.

Living such a long and successful life, White gave her fans some advice on how to live long and remain happy. She says the key is "having a sense of humor." "Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. Takes up too much energy being negative. Also, having a good agent who keeps me busy all the time," she told PEOPLE. White has always had a great sense of humor and has allowed it to shine in interviews over the years. While she's almost 100-years-young, she says there are perks to living that long.

"Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission," She told the Associated Press. Since it was her birthday, naturally, she could each whatever she wants and she had every intention to do so. In fact, a rep for her team said she was going to eat plenty of hot dogs and French fries.