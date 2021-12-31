Betty White Mourned by Social Media Just Days Before Her Milestone 100th Birthday

Beloved actress Betty White died at that the age of 99 on Friday morning. The news was first reported by TMZ , and it happened just days before her birthday on Jan. 17. TMZ also reported that White didn’t have any sudden illness nor was battling any particular ailment. It’s been reported White died of natural causes.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” White’s agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before her death, White told PEOPLE about how excited she was to turn 100. “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing.” White is known for her work on The Golden Girls, which aired from 1985 to 1992. She also was a regular on the Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1973-1977. Here’s a look at fans reacting to the news.

So Much Love

Rest in Peace Betty White pic.twitter.com/DuwB851nco — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2021

One person wrote: “Betty had the longest-running career for any woman in TV prior to her death — starring in multiple shows over the past 8 decades, starting way back in 1939.”

Thank You

https://twitter.com/RexChapman/status/1476998452504576005?s=20

Another person wrote: “Right now I hope that Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty are having one helluva Golden Girls reunion. RIP Betty.”

Can’t Believe It

Lawdddd they done took Betty White !! pic.twitter.com/aMLTbYUM1w — •Brie | w. the i&e (@KickNtheBreeze) December 31, 2021

One person said: “My heart stopped. No man 2021. Let this be a hoax. Unfortunately, this is not a hoax as it has been confirmed by multiple sources.

99 Years

RIP Betty White 🤍 my sis served all 99 years pic.twitter.com/jfaEU5EPrU — Drebae (@Drebae_) December 31, 2021

Another Twitter user added: “RIP Betty White. Among many other things, she was a strong supporter of LGBT rights, along with the equally wonderful and much missedBea Arthur.”

Netflix Love

Betty White: First Lady Of Television — and our hearts. Rest in Peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AInUQ80HHn — Netflix (@netflix) December 31, 2021

One fan replied: “Everyone needs to go watch this right now. Betty was a powerful force for women and POC through her daily actions. By just being the good human being that she was & working hard. She made the world a better place.”

Simply Golden

golden

adjective



1. bright, metallic, or lustrous like gold.

2. full of happiness, prosperity, or vigor.

3. highly talented and favored; destined for success.

4. Betty White. pic.twitter.com/uLiOr5j13X — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) December 31, 2021

Another fan wrote: “I’ve been dreading the day, this news!Loved you [Betty White] since I was a child.Staying up Saturday nights to watch you on the Golden Girls. Loving you on The Mary Tyer Moore show!I am sad but happy you’re finally reunited with your love, Allen.”

Message to 2021

Betty White died … screw you 2021 pic.twitter.com/f1ILeqgbwt — Lenny (@silo1981) December 31, 2021

And one fan wrote in all caps, “I AM HAVING A VERY BAD DAY…..IM IN NO MOOD…..THIS…TODAY…IS ONE OF THE WORST DAYS THAT I HAD IN A LONG TIME.”