Bert Belasco Dead: ‘Let’s Stay Together’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Bert Belasco, a star of BET’s Let’s Stay Together, died back in November, and now his official cause of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, Belasco’s death certificate lists hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease as the cause of his death. This means that high blood pressure was likely a contributing factor in his death.

However, the outlet notes that Belasco’s family has stated that they were told by the coroner that Belasco had an aortic aneurysm. This is a bulge in the artery that carries blood from the heart through the chest and torso. Belasco was dead in a Virginia hotel room two months ago. He had been quarantining ahead of filming a new movie. In his memory, Belasco’s alma mater, Southern Illinois University, reportedly plans to launch a scholarship in his name. The school will also rename its rehearsal/dance studio to The Bert Belasco Studio.

More details have been released about “Let Stay Together” actor Bert Belasco’s death at 38. https://t.co/edYerYOWEk — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 12, 2021

Following Belasco’s death, many of his friends and co-stars came out to mourn his passing. His Let’s Stay Together co-star Jackée Harry tweeted, “Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco – a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasure of working with numerous times on [Let’s Stay Together]. Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised.”

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown also commented on the tragic reports, tweeting, “I am gutted by this news. Bert was my friend! We had JUST talked last week. He was happy and excited about his new project and all the good that was to come. No day is promised. NO DAY.” She later shared a photo with Belasco. “Please let the ones you love KNOW that you love them today, right now,” Brown wrote. “Any moment could be your last.” The actress also referred to Balasco as a “dear, kind, gentle man.”

A member of our BET family, Bert Belasco, has passed. Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this challenging time. #BETRemembers (📷: getty) pic.twitter.com/oNxsdtmsU4 — BET (@BET) November 10, 2020

In addition to starring in Let’s Stay Together, Belasco also appeared in Pitch, Fox’s short-lived pro-baseball drama. After that, starred as Rene Marson in Showtime’s ’70s-based stand-up comedy dramedy, I’m Dying Up Here. Belasco also turned up in popular shows like Justified, House, NCIS: New Orleans, and Superstore. He was 38 years old at the time of his death.