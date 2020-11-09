Bert Belasco, 'Let's Stay Together' and 'The Mick' Star, Dead at 38

✖

Actor Bert Belasco passed away this weekend according to his family, at the age of 38. Belasco was known for his roles on NCIS: New Orleans, Pitch and Superstore, among others. His father told TMZ that the family believes he suffered a brain aneurysm.

Belasco was found dead in his hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was reportedly filming a new movie. Belasco was supposed to be in self-isolation in the hotel room for a period of time to ensure that he would not bring any potential coronavirus contamination to set. When he stopped answering his phone and social media messages, his girlfriend called the hotel and asked the staff to check on him, at which point his body was discovered. It is not clear how long Belasco might have been dead in the hotel.

This is me and my dear friend #BertBelasco who just passed away at 38. No day is promised. Please let the ones you love KNOW that you love them today, right now. Any moment could be your last. #RIP you dear, kind, gentle man. pic.twitter.com/SrfC87ZIrj — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 9, 2020

So far, Belasco's representatives have not added any detail to the statement from his father, Bert Belasco, Sr. It is not clear whether a medical examiner has confirmed their fear of an aneurysm. Friends and fans are already mourning Belasco on social media.

"Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco - a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on [Let's Stay Together], wrote actress Jackee Harry. "Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised."

"I am gutted by this news," added actress Yvette Nicole Brown. "Bert was my friend! We had JUST talked last week. He was happy and excited about his new project and all the good that was to come. No day is promised. NO DAY... Please let the ones you love KNOW that you love them today, right now. Any moment could be your last. RIP you dear, kind, gentle man."

Belasco studied theater at Southern Illinois University Carbondale before breaking into entertainment industry. He also participated in Chicago's acclaimed improv program Second City before moving to Los Angeles, California to take part in the TVI Actors Studio Summer Institute.

In addition to Let's Stay Together, some of Belasco's break out TV roles included Justified, Key and Peele and The Soul Man. He appeared in six episodes of Pitch as Sonny Evers, and in one episode of The Mick as Dante. He later had a one-episode arc on Superstore as Neil during the "Lottery" episode.

Belasco's final performance will be in a movie called For Prophet, a comedy which is currently in post-production. There is no release date set for the film yet.