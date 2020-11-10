Bert Belasco: Jackee Harry 'Heartbroken' Over 'Let's Stay Together' Co-Star's Death

✖

Actor Bert Belasco, who has starred in projects such as Let's Stay Together and Superstore, has died at the age of 38. Belasco's father told TMZ that the family believes that he suffered from a brain aneurysm. In light of this tragic news, Jackée Harry, one of the late actor's co-stars on Let's Stay Together, has taken to Twitter in order to issue a somber statement regarding Belasco's passing.

On Twitter, Harry posted a photo from the pair's time filming Let's Stay Together, which aired from 2011 to 2014. She wrote that she was "heartbroken" to hear that Belasco died. The actor continued to write that she had the pleasure of working alongside him many times when they worked on the BET series together. Harry ended her statement by issuing a message to everyone reading it, as she encouraged her followers to keep their loved ones close as "tomorrow is never promised."

💔💔💔 Heartbroken at the passing of Bert Belasco - a talented, kind young man who I had the pleasuring of working with numerous times on #LetsStayTogether. Squeeze your loved ones tight! Tomorrow is never promised. pic.twitter.com/Puk2zeG69g — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) November 9, 2020

Belasco's father, Bert Belasco Sr., told TMZ that his son's body was found in a hotel room on Sunday in Richmond, Virginia. He was reportedly in Virginia as he was about to start on a project on a new movie. Belasco's father said that his son reportedly had to quarantine in the hotel prior to the start of production. The circumstances surrounding Belasco's death are currently unclear. Although, TMZ reported that his girlfriend was not able to get in contact with him and that she eventually asked the staff at the hotel to check on him. When his body was discovered, there was reportedly blood on the sheets. As previously mentioned, Belasco's father told TMZ that the family believes that he may have died from a fatal aneurysm. However, they are still awaiting the results of an official autopsy.

In addition to Harry speaking out on Belasco's passing, several of the late actor's other Let's Stay Together co-stars have also reacted to the news. On Instagram, Nadine Ellis posted a photo of herself and Belasco, captioning the moving snap with, "A gentle GIANT went home last night. Bert Belasco, I’m SO sad your light & talent was taken too soon and YOU had so much to give. I was blessed to have you as my partner in crime on set everyday on #letsstaytogether You always met me with “Hey Deaner!” and that sweet smile."