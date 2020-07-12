Benjamin Keough: See the Rare Photos Shared by Lisa Marie Presley of Her Son

Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died on Sunday. The grandson of the late music legend Elvis Presley died from an apparent suicide, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The 27-year-old Keough was a private figure in a very public family, staying out of the spotlight. His mother still shared a handful of photos of Keough, who often surprised fans due to his striking similarity to his grandfather.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life," a representative for Presley told TMZ.

Sources told TMZ Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California Sunday. He did not have public social media pages, so his only appearances on Instagram or Twitter came from photos Presley shared. He did show an interest in music, reportedly signing a $5 million record deal in 2009. However, one of the last times he was seen in public was back in 2017, when the Presley family hosted a vigil at Graceland to mark the 40th anniversary of Elvis' death.

Keough was the son of Presley and her first husband, musician Danny Keough. His older sister is 31-year-old actress Riley Keough, whose credits include Mad Max Fury Road, Logan Lucky and the television series The Girlfriend Experience. He has two half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, both 11, whose father is Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood.