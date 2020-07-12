Lisa Marie Presley Is 'Beyond Devastated' Over Son Benjamin Keough's Death at 27

✖

Following the death of Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough at the age of 27 following an apparent suicide, the 52-year-old singer-songwriter has released a statement via her representative, Roger Widynowski, admitting her heartbreak. In the release shared with PEOPLE, Presley says she is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley, reportedly died from an apparent suicide with law enforcement sources telling TMZ that the 27-year-old died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California. While not much more is known about Keough's life, he was known to stay out of the spotlight while his mother followed in her father's footsteps and sister, Riley Keough forged her own way with a career in film and television.

Presley's son was featured in a number of his mother's social media posts over the years, with the most latest taking place a little over a year ago with a snapshot in June of 2019. The photo got instant attention due to Keough's resemblance to Presley's father, Elvis. In 2012, Presley recognized the similarities herself, noting how everyone was surprised to see how much he looked like the late King of Rock and Roll when they visited the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville that year.

"He does [look so much like Elvis]! He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny," Lisa Marie told CMT in 2012. "Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him."

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Presley featured Keough in her 2012 music video for her father's 1954 hit, "I Love You Because" alongside his siblings. The mother of four had a particularly close bond with her son as the two also got matching tattoos for Mother's Day in 2009. According to PEOPLE, she spoke about it with fans on Twitter in 2012, sharing how the tattoos were a "Celtic eternity knot," representative of "eternal love and connection."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.