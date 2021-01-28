Bam Margera's Car Stolen, Thief Crashed Into House Following Police Chase

✖

Jackass star Bam Margera's Bentley was stolen and later crashed into someone's front porch, TMZ reports. Margera's car was allegedly taken in Vista, California where he'd stopped for gas on his way to visit his shaman's home. Margera says he looked outside the store window to see his car was no longer where he left it, and shortly after a pack of police cars gathered and cop helicopters came in to chase the vehicle.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department told the outlet deputies responded to a call at a gas station around 1:30 AM Wednesday morning (Jan. 27) and saw several men climbing into a black Bentley. They proceeded to explain that the Bentley quickly drove off and was followed by the deputy, who tried to make a stop, but two of the men inside ran away from the scene on foot and the rest took off into a residential neighborhood.

Video shows the stolen Bentley ending the chase by being crashing into someone's home and police pop up on the scene. Sources close to Margera shared with the outlet that the car was not totaled. Instead, it was taken to a dealer and is in need of some serious repairs. Additionally, Margera claims his phone also wound up in someone else's hands.

The news comes a month after Bam Margera updated fans on the upcoming Jackass 4 revival, revealing that Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O had already been hospitalized while filming the new movie. "It's the second day of filming Jackass already, and Steve-o and Knoxville were hospitalized by jumping on a full-speed treadmill with band equipment," Margera said in a video. "Like, a f—ing tuba. So I'm here at the clinic now, taking a piss test. Rock 'n'roll." "Oh yeah, got some scars too," he said, showing off the small scars he'd also received in the incident. The movie has a tentative release date of Sept. 3, 2021.