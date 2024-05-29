Bam Margera just got married again! The ex-Jackass star and his fiancée Dannii Marie said their I Do's in Socorro County, New Mexico on Tuesday. First reported by TMZ, Margera eventually took to social media to share the news with his followers, revealing that the couple plan to have a second ceremony in his home state later this year.

"To all of our friends and family. We've been planning this for a while with the Jim Burlson out here in Socorro New Mexico at this rad historical hotel," Margera wrote in a post that included screenshots of TMZ's story. "Danielle Marie MARGERA, it's official. To all family and friends there will be a November wedding in Pennsylvania for everyone with a [Yelawolf] performance! Amore ad lunam! Everyone is invited except Paul (head)."

It was in December that Margera revealed to TMZ that he asked his girlfriend, Dannii Marie, to marry him and she said "yes." According to the outlet, Margera got down on one knee and popped the question while at the home of friend, and fellow pro skater, Ed Duffy, in Pennsylvania.

Notably, sources have said that Dannii has been very good for Margera, and was even a big part of his healthier lifestyle, including getting sober. She reportedly gave him an ultimatum: her or drugs and alcohol. He chose her. Margera began hitting the gym daily, eating healthier, and getting back into skateboarding.

According to insiders, Margera has been loving life and has kept just a close group of friends who are positive influences. They add that he feels this is the first time he's ever attempted to get sober for himself, as opposed to through an intervention from family and friends.

This makes marriage number three for Margera, who has been in the process of divorcing his second wife, Nikki Boyd, with whom he shares a son, Phoenix.