Bam Margera Gets New Face Tattoo

Bam Margera has some striking new ink. The former Jackass star recently debuted a new face tattoo with a sentimental significance. Gray Wake, the tattoo artist, told TMZ Margera came to Tribal Roots Tattoo Studio in Escondido, CA, last week, looking to get a new design. He immediately recognized Margera because of his childhood watching the show but said he was unaware of his arrival. Wake told the outlet Margera wanted his son's name, Phoenix, written in Arabic above his eyebrow. In the end, Wake helped Margera with the placement of his tattoo, and Margera already had the design on his phone. In addition, he also got a small tattoo on his hand, according to TMZ. On Instagram, Margera displays the ink in a photo taken with friend Jessie Gullings, the two posing before setting off to skateboard.

The star has experienced several difficulties since he was terminated from Jackass Forever. The 43-year-old appeared to be doing well for a while, but then Steve-O, a friend and fellow series alum, urged him to take care of himself. Their tour together led to a relapse in the path to sobriety he had been trying to maintain, especially after he claimed his Jackass days had fueled his addictions. There is also the matter of the separation of him and wife Nicole Boyd, who had previously filed papers citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup. Through a statement from her lawyer, she disclosed the reasons for her decision to leave him. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Boyd's attorney David Glass said. "Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family."

Seeking to gain legal and physical custody, Boyd is now allowing her husband to have "supervised visitation" with Phoenix. Glass also recently responded to Margera to counter his claim that he's "disappointed" with how he's been addressed in the media. "Unfortunately, Mr. Margera doesn't seem to understand what 'supporting your wife and child' means," Glass told TMZ. "Nikki has no car, no money, is being evicted from her apartment, and can't afford to send their child to school, while Bam drops $50,000 on bail, and who knows how much on a Las Vegas spree." The bail was for a domestic violence arrest from earlier this month, where Margera was booked for allegedly kicking a woman. The victim told police that Bam was her "husband," though TMZ reported that it was NOT Boyd but rather his girlfriend. According to the D.A., he would not be charged.