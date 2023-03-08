Bam Margera Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Bam Margera has been arrested on a domestic violence charge following an altercation with an unidentified woman. According to PEOPLE, Margera — whose real name is Brandon Cole — was taken into police custody last Thursday, in San Diego County. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and released on bail the following day.

Margera is charged with "corporal injury on a current or former spouse, cohabitant, dating partner or fellow parent" — per a statement from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department — for allegedly kicking a woman at a home in the 25000 block of Jesmond Dene Rd., which is located in an incorporated area of Escondido, California. The former Jackass star is due back in court this week, but PEOPLE reports that it is unclear if he has retained an attorney. Lt. Ryan Wisniewski with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department told the outlet that it is possible the charges against Margera could be reduced or dropped at his upcoming hearing.

The arrest comes weeks after it was announced that Margera's estranged wife, Nicole "Nikki" Boyd, filed for legal separation from the former Jackass star. According to PEOPLE, Boyd filed the paperwork on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. Per the legal filings, Boyd is also requesting legal and physical custody of Phoenix, the 5-year-old son she shares with Margera. However, she wants Margera to still have visitation rights under the condition that he either stays in or comes to the Los Angeles County region to see his son.

Additionally, Boyd is requesting spousal support and is asking for Margera to cover her attorney costs. "Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behavior, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son," Boyd's lawyer, David Glass, said in a statement. "Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family." People noted that neither Margera nor his reps appear to have issued a statement on the situation.

The ex-MTV star has been in the headlines quite a bit over the past few years, with substance abuse struggles and feuds with his former Jackass co-stars being two major conflicts for Margera. He also wound up in the hospital back in December, after contracting Covid-19. The once-pro skater later revealed that at one point he was pronounced dead while in medical care, but ultimately recovered.