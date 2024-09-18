Aubrey O'Day Speaks out After Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Arrest

Aubrey O'Day is speaking out about Sean 'Diddy' Combs, following the hop-hop mogul's arrest. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Danity Kane alum shared exactly how she feels about the news that Diddy was taken into custody on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"The purpose of Justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter," O'Day wrote in a post. "Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just me. Things are finally changing."

O'Day has long been vocal about her distaste for Combs. In June, she told PEOPLE that she didn't "feel vindicated at all" by abuse and sex trafficking allegations that emerged against the Bad Boy Records founder. "There's no vindication when you're a victim of someone. ... Anyone being exposed, or any truths being told, don't change the reality of what you experienced," she said.

"It's a forever thing that you have to wake up every day and choose to evolve past," O'Day added. "It doesn't go away. It's like childhood trauma. We don't like to think it just disappears in our thirties, but really we start realizing how bad it really is in our thirties."

On Monday, Sept. 16, Combs was arrested by federal agents at a Manhattan hotel, following an indictment by a grand jury. He has denied all the charges and allegations against him.