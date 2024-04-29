Aubrey O'Day Speaks out About Diddy and NDAs

Aubrey O'Day refuses to let up on Diddy. The singer and reality personality rose to fame on the MTV competition series Making the Band where she competed and beat out thousands to be part of a pop singing group. Eventually, she made history as a member of Danity Kane, and the group broke records as the first girl group to have two albums go double platinum back to back. She's since been part of a slew of former Bad Boy Records artists to speak out against Diddy and his alleged abuse and shady business practices. And she continues to share her experience working below the disgraced mogul.

In a new documentary, O'Day says Diddy tried to buy her silence before his current reckoning by offering publishing to his artists. According to O'Day, it was all a ploy. "I received the publishing deal. I know what it says. I know how much money it was giving me," she says in a sneak peek of TMZ's new doc, TMZ Presents: The Downfall of Diddy, which is available to stream on Tubi.

She says she refused to sign the deal and says she was to be given $300.30 for "a full release against all claims against Diddy and many other players." When asked by TMZ's Harvey Levin what she thought Diddy's motivation was in his offer, she said "I think you would probably be making moves to keep as many people quiet as possible."

O'Day, 40, goes on to say it would not have made her financially whole again.

"It asked me specifically to stay silent and never speak poorly about a human. So then I realized, something really bad is coming," she concludes.

Diddy says in his own statement per his reps: "Aubrey O'Day got her big break because Diddy and Bad Boy cast her in their show with her group, Danity Kane. Last year, when he reassigned his portion of the publishing to Bad Boy artists, an unprecedented move within the industry and which he did not have to do, not all artists signed an NDA, contrary to what she claims."