Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Next Promising Business Venture

Although Ashton Kutcher is diving back into romantic comedies, the That ’70s Show star has made It clear In recent years that he is interested In being more than just an actor. Kutcher has worked to position himself as an entrepreneur and investor, and his latest business venture should please vegans. Through his venture capital fund Sound Ventures, Kutcher and talent manager Guy Oseary are investing in MeaTech to advance their meat production technologies.

MeaTech 3D prints cell-based meat, creating structured beef, pork, chicken, and animal-free ground meat. This new process was developed in order to avoid the issues regarding animal welfare, human health, and the ongoing climate crisis that are caused by the more traditional meat Industry. MeaTech ethically extracts umbilical cord samples from an animal and uses the cells as the building blocks in bioreactors in order to create lab-grown organic material.

“We are excited about MeaTech’s innovative technologies, which we believe position MeaTech to be the leader in industrial-scale production of cultured meat, a key for more sustainable and clean meat production,” Kutcher said in a statement, reports Veg News. “We intend to work closely with MeaTech’s management to help MeaTech implement its strategy and achieve its goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise, and network. The engagement with MeaTech is in line with our group’s mission to provide sustainable solutions through company building, investment, and acceleration of companies and technologies across various sustainability domains.”

Kutcher has built up an extremely lucrative second career as an entrepreneur and investor, and he has spoken in the past about pursuing ventures that interest him. “Invest in the things that you know. If you drink beer all the time — if you go to microbreweries and you try all kinds of them — you probably know which ones are the best,” Kutcher said in an interview with Chelsea Handler.