Ashton Kutcher Returns to Netflix for Reese Witherspoon Rom-Com After 'The Ranch' Cancellation

Ashton Kutcher is making a return to Netflix for a rom-com with Reese Witherspoon, following the cancellation of The Ranch, his hit sitcom with the streamer. According to Deadline, the film is titled Your Place or Mine, and is about "two best friends who live on opposite coasts swap homes for a week and see their whole lives change." This film is written by Aline Brosh McKenna (The Devil Wears Prada), who is also making her directorial debut with the film.

Your Place or Mine is a co-production from Aggregate Films — a company headed by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan — and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine. Additionally, Bateman and Costigan will produce the film through their first-look deal with Netflix. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will be producers through Hello Sunshine, and McKenna will produce as well, for Lean Machine. At this time, there is no word on when Your Place or Mine will begin production. There has also not been any speculation regarding when the film may debut on Netflix.

The new movie marks Kutcher's first project at Netflix since The Ranch ended in 2020. In the show, Kutcher played Colt Bennett, son of Sam Elliott's Beau Bennett. Kutcher's That '70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was on the show for three seasons, but was fired after the re-emergence of sexual assault allegations. The void left by his character's death was eventually filled by Dax Shepard, who played Luke Matthews, Colt's cousin and the son of Beau's late brother. Additional stars included Debra Winger as Maggie Bennett, CVolt's mother and Beau's ex-wife; Elisha Cuthbert as Abby Phillips-Bennett, Colt's girlfriend and eventual wife; and Kathy Baker as Beau's girlfriend Joanne.

In 2019, it was revealed that The Ranch would be coming to end, prompting Shepard to take to Instagram to share the news with fans and comment on how much the show has meant to him. "I've had SO much fun working daily with [Cuthbert], Sam and Ashton on The Ranch. The show is sadly coming to an end, but happily, not before the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on Netflix, and then 10 more in 2020," he wrote at the time. "A lifetime highlight was hugging Sam Elliott every morning when I got to work. That's far more luck than I ever planned on having."