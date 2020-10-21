Ashley Graham Shares Breastfeeding Photo of Son's New 'Standing Feedings'

✖

Ashley Graham is cherishing special moments with 9-month-old son Isaac as he reaches a new developmental milestone! The model shared a sweet photo breastfeeding her firstborn on Instagram Tuesday, revealing he is now insisting on "standing feedings" while becoming more mobile in his first year. "Standing feedings are a thing now! my big boy!" she captioned the picture. "He’s not walking, but crawling and pulling himself up everywhere!"

Graham's continued normalization of breastfeeding was appreciated by her followers, many of whom have kids themselves. "I never knew standing feeding was a thing until I had my daughter and other mom friends!" one person commented. "I’m so glad you posted this!" Another wrote of their own baby days, "Your pictures make me miss breastfeeding so much. thank you for normalizing it. Had these pictures been around when my son was breastfeeding I would of had a whole different mind set." Others cheered her on for continuing to talk about breastfeeding: "Yasss!! Let’s normalize women being able to breastfeed freely and without judgement," one follower added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Oct 20, 2020 at 5:27am PDT

The America's Next Top Model star welcomed son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin on Jan. 18 with husband Justin Ervin, revealing just weeks later on her Pretty Big Deal podcast that she had given birth without pain medication at home with the help of a doula team. "Now, I have to say now though that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do. Like, there's nothing that could come way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours, naturally," she recalled on her podcast.

Graham has since been open about the less glamorous parts of motherhood, revealing on a recent episode of Red Table Talk that she has been having nightmares as of late in which she is looking for her son. "Now that I have Isaac sleep trained, I put him down at 8 and I go to sleep, but usually in the hours between 12:30 and about 4 o'clock in the morning, I have what my husband is calling these night terrors," Graham said. "In my sleep, I am hunting for my child. I'm like, 'Where is Isaac? Where is he?' I'm looking under the bed, I'm flipping my husband upside down, I'm turning on the lights. It's happening almost every single night."