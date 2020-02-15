Ashley Graham Shares Candid Photo Breastfeeding Her Baby While Drinking Coffee at Brooklyn Restaurant

Newly minted mom of one Ashley Graham is continuing to share candid moments from of her postpartum life following the birth of her first child with husband Justin Ervin. On Thursday, the supermodel shared sweet photos of herself enjoying a cup of coffee at a restaurant in Brooklyn as she breastfed son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

Simply captioning the post with a coffee and milk emoji, the first photo showed Graham sipping from a mug as little Isaac is sweetly held in her arms as he feeds. The second photo showed Graham adoringly looking down at her newborn.

Unsurprisingly, the post drew plenty of praise from her 10.3 million followers, who couldn’t help but gush over how Graham is making an effort to normalize breastfeeding.

“Love that you are normalizing breastfeeding!!” wrote one fan. “Thank you from one breastfeeding momma to another.”

“This is everything!” added another. “I am a lactation consultant and I am posting this to inspire my mommas! Congratulations u are a beautiful momma!”

“Thanks for normalising something that shouldn’t have to be normalised!!” commented a third. “You’re doing amazing.”

Thursday’s post marked the second time that Graham has shared a photo of herself breastfeeding. On Feb. 4, she shared a sweet image of herself feeding son Isaac as Ervin lovingly looked on.

Responding to several people questioning if she had any plans of releasing a line of nursing bras, Graham teased that she was “making notes as we speak!!!”

“I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, ‘Now we’re family forever,’” she wrote. “I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is.”

Graham’s willingness to be so candid does not come as much of a surprise given her honesty throughout her first pregnancy. Documenting her journey to motherhood over the course of several months, she and Ervin having first announced that they were expecting in August, Graham didn’t shy away from showing off her stretch marks or opening up about the less than glamorous side of pregnancy, oftentimes earning her praise from her followers.