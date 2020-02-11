Ashley Graham Shares Photo of Her Postpartum Body, Opens up About ‘Messy Parts’ of Recovering From Childbirth

Ashley Graham isn’t shying away from being candid about the realities of being a mother. After documenting the ups and downs of pregnancy, the supermodel and newly minted mom of one is continuing the honesty with her fans, sharing a photo of her postpartum body on Instagram on Monday, just a little less than a month after welcoming son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin with husband Justin Ervin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Feb 10, 2020 at 6:14pm PST

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” Graham began the post. “After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through,” she continued. “I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

“It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea [Chelsea Rosen Hirschhorn] and ceo at [Frida Mom] is making waves and starting honest conversations,” she added. “It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.”

Graham’s post, just like a recent post in which she opened up about breastfeeding, was immediately met with a round of applause from her followers, who praised her for her hones look at postpartum life.

“[Ashley Graham] you are the life saver my friend – thank you for using your platform to help us prepare other women as they navigate this delicate transition in to motherhood,” Hirschhorn commented.

“I love this post and thank you for sharing , makes all of us post partum mamas feel not so totally alone,” wrote one person.

“4th trimester is the hardest!” added someone else.

“I think it’s WONDERFUL that you show what REALITY really looks like!” praised another. “Raw and honest! Thank you so much.”

After announcing in August that they were expecting their first child together, Graham and Ervin welcomed little Isaac on Jan. 18, subtly confirming the birth just a few days later. In early February, the couple confirmed that they had officially become a family of three, revealing on the Pretty Big Deal podcast that Graham had a natural at home water birth. They also revealed their son’s name and explained the special meaning behind it.