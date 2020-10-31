Ashlee Simpson Ross Welcomes Third Child Ziggy, Second With Husband Evan Ross

✖

Ashlee Simpson Ross and her husband, Evan Ross, welcomed their second child together on Thursday, the singer shared on Instagram. The couple named their new son Ziggy Blu Ross. Simpson, 36, and Ross, 32, are also parents to daughter Jagger Snow, 5. Simpson and her ex-husband Pete Wentz are parents to Bronx Mowgli, who celebrates his 12th birthday on Nov. 20.

Simpson shared a photo of Ziggy wrapped in a blanket with her and Ross' hands keeping him warm. "Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed," Simpson wrote in the caption, including Ziggy's birthdate. Ross posted the same photo, including a very similar caption. "I'm in heaven," he wrote, adding three heart emojis.

Simpson and Ross, the son of the legendary singer Diana Ross, announced they were expecting again in April when Simpson shared a photo with the positive pregnancy test. They revealed their new baby's gender a month later. Since then, Simpson has been regularly updating fans on her pregnancy, publishing several stylish photos showing her growing baby bump. On Sept. 29, she posed for photos with her famous older sister, Jessica Simpson, and their children. "I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now," Simpson wrote at the time.

In August, Simpson told PEOPLE she was "so excited for this little one" before Ziggy was born. "It'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase," she added. "Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!" Unfortunately, Jagger was "so upset" after learning Ziggy was a boy because she really wanted a sister. Jagger got over that quickly though, as Simpson noted her daughter is "going to be the queen forever."

When Simpson and Ross spoke with Entertainment Tonight in 2018, they both said they wanted more children. "I want five more, she said one more," Ross said. "I'm like, take it one at a time," Simpson added with a laugh. The two also noted how supportive Ross' mother, whom they nicknamed "Mama D," has been. "She actually came up with a melody that we ended up writing a song to," Ross said, with Simpson later noting she feels Diana Ross is "on our team... for sure, so that's nice."

Simpson was married to Fall Out Boy's Wentz from 2008 to 2011. She married Ross in 2014, and they released an EP, Ashlee + Evan, in 2018. The couple also appeared in a reality TV show about their relationship in 2018. Last year, she participated in an episode of TNT's Drop the Mic.