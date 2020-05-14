Ashlee Simpson Gets Heartwarming Family Help With Gender Reveal for Baby No. 2

Ashlee Simpson's having a boy! The singer shared her gender reveal party with fans online via Instagram and turns out, she and husband Evan Ross are expecting a baby boy. In the sweet video, with the help of her other two children Bronx Wentz, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, and daughter Jagger Snow Ross, 4, who she shares with Ross, they all four cut into the cake only to discover blue sprinkles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on May 14, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

Fans were absolutely ecstatic over the news sharing their loving thoughts with her in the comment section. "I knew it!!! I love you sis congratulations side note jaggers face is priceless," one person said, while someone else wrote, "Yay!!!!! So happy for you guys!!! Love you!!!" At the end of April, the two announced they were expecting their second child together after both posted to social media about it. "The fam is growing. [Heart emoji] Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition," Ross wrote before adding, "While we celebrate our happy news, we also want to raise awareness of the [march of dimes] Mom and Baby [COVID-19] Intervention and Support Fund, which is providing support in these uncertain times."

According to one source who spoke with PEOPLE, Simpson has been wanting another baby for a long time now. "Ashlee has been wanting another baby for a long time. They always wanted a big family!" the insider revealed. The two got married in 2014 and seem more in love than ever. In 2017, Simpson posted a sweet photo of them on Instagram to celebrate their wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary my love [heart eyes emoji] it has been the best 3 years of my life [heart emoji]" she captioned the throwback post of their kiss on their wedding day. "I love knowing that I get to wake up next to you for the rest of my life. Thanks for giving me the best love."

A few years after the couple said "I do" they got their own reality show, but unfortunately, after just one season, the show got squashed. "We are not doing that anymore," Simpson told Us Weekly of Ashley + Evan. "We had so much fun doing it, but we're both working on our own projects and we're literally there with each other every day."