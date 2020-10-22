Ashlee Simpson Shows off Her Bare Baby Bump in Stunning Photoshoot With Husband Evan Ross

✖

Ashlee Simpson Ross is absolutely glowing as she bares her baby bump for a stunning photoshoot with husband Evan Ross as they eagerly await the birth of their second child and first son together. Simpson Ross, 36, is pure perfection as she showcases her baby bump through the open front of a black robe in the photos shared on Instagram Thursday.

In the second photo of the post she chose to leave captionless, Ross, 32, embraces her from behind as he cradles his wife's bump with one hand. With friends like Nicole Scherzinger calling the photoshoot "stunning," and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khadijah Haqq commenting, "This is beautiful," it was clear the pictures perfectly captured Simpson Ross' third pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on Oct 22, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

The "Pieces of Me" singer announced that she and her husband were expecting their second child together in April, adding to 5-year-old daughter Jagger Snow and Simpson Ross' 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz. "We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Simpson Ross wrote on Instagram at the time as the couple held up a positive pregnancy test for the photo.

In May, Jagger and Bronx helped announce the sex of their little brother, cutting into a cake filled with blue sprinkles on social media to share the big news. In August, Ross told PEOPLE he is "so excited for this little one on the way." Simpson Ross chimed in, "It'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase. Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!"

Wentz is thrilled to be adding to the blended family, an insider close to the Fall Out Boy star told InTouch Weekly in May, revealing that the rocker, 40, called his ex "to offer his congratulations" on the new baby. The musician told InTouch in October 2019 that his co-parenting relationship with his ex was "the easiest part of my life," gushing of Simpson Ross, "She’s a great mom."

Simpson Ross had the same sentiment towards her ex in a September 2018 interview with Us Weekly. "It could go all different ways. I think the fact that there is a lot of respect amongst all of us. That makes it easier. And we’re all really close friends. It’s easy, we got really lucky with that,” she said.