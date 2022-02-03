Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes on Dramatic Transformation for Mysterious New Super Bowl Ad

An online mystery has been solved. After Arnold Schwarzenegger shared what seemed to be a movie poster featuring himself in the role of the Greek god Zeus with the cryptic caption “Coming February 2022,” many were curious what this new role would entail. It turns out that the Terminator star would be starring In a commercial for BMW that Is set to air during the Super Bowl. The Rams and the Bengals are going head to head on Sunday, Feb, 13, and Schwarzenegger will be dressing up as the father of Hercules in an ad.

BMW dropped a teaser for the upcoming commercial on Friday, featuring Schwarzenegger as Zeus as he struggles to get a barista to pronounce his name correctly. Will the full Super Bowl spot feature the god of lightning struggling against modern-day occurrences? Time will tell.

https://youtu.be/pxXrtoZh6_k

The former governor of California recently made headlines after being involved in a car accident in late January. Sources close to Schwarzenegger noted that he is “fine” after the harrowing car crash. This comes after unconfirmed reports saying local police may hold Schwarzenegger responsible for the accident. The actor himself is only interested in the condition of the other victims, with one speaking out on the situation.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for the Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE. Schwarzenegger’S SUV reportedly rolled into a Toyota Prius in the accident and then landed on a Porsche Cayenne. No one was ticketed after the accident, but law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that “they believe the accident was Arnold’s fault.” They believe the former governor was taking a left turn at an intersection where he should have waited for a green arrow.

If the police plan to pursue charges against Schwarzenegger, they have not been made public yet. An official Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson only told PEOPLE that an accident had occurred, and declined to even comment on whether anyone was injured. The injured driver in the crash, Habiba Muminova, spoke out and actually revealed she was a massive fan of Schwarzenegger. She also noted that seeing the Terminator star in the flesh amid the mayhem was a surreal sight.