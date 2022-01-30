Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Updated Condition From Car Accident, Victim Speaks Out

Sources close to Arnold Schwarzenegger noted that the former governor and future Zeus is “fine” after his harrowing car crash earlier in January. This comes after unconfirmed reports saying local police may hold Schwarzenegger responsible for the accident. The actor himself is only interested in the condition of the other victims, with one speaking out on the situation.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for the Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE. Schwarzenegger’S SUV reportedly rolled into a Toyota Prius in the accident and then landed on a Porsche Cayenne. No one was ticketed after the accident, but law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that “they believe the accident was Arnold’s fault.” They believe the former governor was taking a left turn at an intersection where he should have waited for a green arrow.

https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1484702488775299072?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If the police plan to pursue charge against Schwarzenegger, they have not been made public yet. An official Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson only told PEOPLE that an accident had occured, and declined to even comment on whether anyone was injured. The injured driver in the crash, Habiba Muminova, spoke out and actually revealed she was a massive fan of Schwarzenegger. She also noted that seeing the Terminator star in the flesh amid the mayhem was a surreal sight.

The accident took place on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in L.A. Schwarzenegger was driving a Yukon SUV, and has reportedly escaped the collision unscathed. The driver of the Prius was reportedly a woman, but no other information about her has been released. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. An early report stated that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Photos from the scene went viral on Friday, with many showing Schwarzenegger in front of the piled up metal. The 74-year-old looked grim and displeased to say the least. So far, he has not made any comments on the accident himself.

Fans have noted that Schwarzenegger is just a few days out from finalizing his divorce from Maria Shriver. The two separated 10 years ago, but on Tuesday they finally settled the divorce in court. Their split was shocking headline news at the time, when it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had had a prolonged affair with their housekeeper and even fathered a child with her.

Schwarzenegger’s condition is reportedly good now, but many fans will feel better when he puts out a comment himself. As for the reports of his blame in the accident, there has been no official word on that from the police. If Schwarzenegger is found to be at fault, it’s not clear what the legal repercussions would be.