Arnold Schwarzenegger’s First Outing Since Shocking Car Accident Confirms Health Status

Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to have made a full recovery since his car accident on Friday. The Terminator star was seen out and about on his bike in Santa Monica before heading to the gym on Saturday, reports Hollywood Life. Schwarzenegger appeared to be in good spirits while wearing a brown leather jacket and aviator sunglasses.

A source close to Schwarzenegger reportedly said that he is “fine” after his harrowing car crash on Friday. Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report says that the local police may hold Schwarzenegger responsible for the accident. The actor himself is only interested in the condition of the other victims.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a rep for Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE on Saturday. Schwarzenegger’s SUV reportedly rolled into a Toyota Prius in the accident and then landed on a Porsche Cayenne. No one was ticketed after the accident, but law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that “they believe the accident was Arnold’s fault.” They believe the former governor was taking a left turn at an intersection where he should have waited for a green arrow.

If the police plan to pursue charges against Schwarzenegger, they have not been made public yet. An official Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson only told PEOPLE that an accident had occurred, and declined to even comment on whether anyone was injured.

The accident took place on Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue in L.A. Schwarzenegger was driving a Yukon SUV and has reportedly escaped the collision unscathed. The driver of the Prius was reportedly a woman, but no other information about her has been released. She was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. An early report stated that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Fans have noted that Schwarzenegger is just a few days out from finalizing his divorce from Maria Shriver. The two separated 10 years ago, but on Tuesday they finally settled the divorce in court. Their split was shocking headline news at the time, when it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had a prolonged affair with their housekeeper and even fathered a child with her.