Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Serious Car Accident

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a severe car accident not far from his home in Brentwood on Friday. According to TMZ, Schwarzenegger’s large Yukon SUV hit a red Toyota Prius around 5 p.m. PT.

The accident was bad enough to eject the airbags inside the Yukon, which soon found its way to the top of the Prius it had struck. Photos at the scene show the black SUV sitting cock-eyed on top of the red car while Schwarzenegger stood outside by the traffic light, speaking with authorities and nearby witnesses.

As TMZ notes, the accident was “like a stunt in a movie” that rolled the SUV over before landing on top of the Prius. The woman behind the Prius wheel was left injured and bleeding heavily from her head. She was taken to a hospital soon after.

Schwarzenegger was reportedly very concerned about the other vehicle’s driver, with a source telling TMZ that the former governor is hoping to check on her personally. As of publishing time, Schwarzenegger had only recently left the accident scene.

TMZ adds that Jake Steinfeld of “Body by Jake” fame was also at the scene of the accident, appearing in photos alongside his friend, Schwarzenegger. The pair are close friends, with Steinfeld serving as Chairman of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness during the action star’s time in office.

The accident is about a mile from Schwarzenegger’s home, with TMZ adding that witnesses claimed the Prius had tried to make a U-turn at the traffic light. No arrests were made stemming from the accident and the victim’s injuries were officially described as “minor.”

Schwarzenegger’s accident literally spoils a run of good luck and good tidings the former action star has been experiencing. Not only is his divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver officially completed, he also took steps to combat the homeless issue in Los Angeles by gifting tiny homes to a group of homeless vets left out in the cold over the holidays.