Armie Hammer's Reported Victims Expose Startling Messages, Voice Memos in Discovery+ Documentary

The story of Armie Hammer's fall from grace is getting the docu-series treatment, along with a whole lot of new information by the sound of it. On Wednesday, Discovery+ announced House of Hammer, a three-part documentary about the allegations against Hammer and how they brought his career in entertainment to an apparent end. A trailer gives some hints about what his accusers will unveil.

Hammer fell from grace quickly in early 2021 when his ex-girlfriends accused him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse under the guise of intense fetish roleplay. Screenshots of messages from Hammer show that he has described violent fantasies to women, including acts of cannibalism, and that he has roleplayed some of these fantasies in writing. Some of these women say that the line between roleplay and reality was blurred during their time with Hammer until they were in legitimate fear for their lives or safety. Hammer has denied any misconduct, saying that his interactions with all these women were consensual at the time.

House of Hammer will go deeper into these allegations than ever before. As the trailer shows, it will include never-before-seen text conversations with Hammer as well as haunting voice memos. In one message, Hammer seems allegedly wrote: "I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use."

In a separate voice memo, Hammer allegedly told a woman: "My bet was going to involve showing up at your place and completely tying you up and incapacitating you and being able to do whatever I wanted to every single hole in your body until I was done with you." Other messages in the trailer say things like "I am going to bite the f- out of you," and that the composer is "100% a cannibal."

The documentary is produced in part by Casey Hammer, Armie's aunt. She appears in the trailer, saying: "I'm about to reveal the dark, twisted secrets of the Hammer family." She has previously published a book of family secrets titled Surviving My Birthright, which is primarily about her father, Julian, who allegedly sexually abused her when she was a child.

Hammer has reportedly done a stint in rehab since the jaw-dropping stories of 2021. He was also spotted in the Cayman Islands earlier this summer, apparently working as a timeshare salesman. He has not commented on Discovery+'s documentary, which premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 2.