Armie Hammer's Recovery and Rehab Secretly Supported by Marvel Star

Amid the scandal that engulfed Armie Hammer last year, a fan favorite MCU star swooped in to help. Robert Downey Jr.a source close to Hammer told Vanity Fair, guided the actor to rehab. Downey, who has had his past controversies and addictions play out in the public eye, paid for Hammer to spend nearly six months in Florida's Guest House rehabilitation facility, said the outlet's sources.

The treatment center, located on a secluded 52-acre estate in Silver Springs,"cater[s] in particular to clients who have high-stress or high-visibility lifestyles such as business executives, politicians and entertainment professionals," according to the facility's website.

Hammer was quietly working on his recovery in the Cayman Islands and visiting family since he completed his rehab last December, a source told Vanity Fair. Throughout the process, Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has reportedly supported him, telling friends that she wants what's best for him and his family.

Last week, Hammer's discreet retreat was abruptly disrupted when Desus & Mero producer Muna Mire posted a picture of a brochure for Morritt's Resort that featured a photograph of Hammer. Before deleting the tweet, Mire wrote, "My friends' parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands and Armie Hammer was their concierge I'm still not over it."

TMZ and Variety have since reported that the actor is now working as a timeshare salesman.Hammer's attorney told

Vanity Fair on July 13, "I can't confirm or deny the report because Armie hasn't addressed it. I just think it's shitty that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.'"

To escape the increased media attention in the Cayman Islands, Hammer flew to Los Angeles with Chambers and their two young children on July 8. While in town, Hammer has been staying at a home owned by Downey and has attended an AA meeting in Malibu, according to the source.

Hammer has been residing at one of Downey's homes and attended an AA meeting in Malibu. The Iron Man star has also provided Hammer financial assistance while he regains his footing, the same source said. Vanity Fair interviewed multiple individuals last year who discussed Hammer's unresolved traumas and ongoing substance abuse struggles.

He was named after his oil-tycoon grandfather Armand, who died in 1990 and was worth $180 million, according to Forbes. A battle over Armand's estate still rages three decades after he died. In the past, Hammer has prided himself on being financially independent. In 2017, however, the actor admitted he couldn't pay out on a bet he had made to Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino because his finances were tight. "It would literally bankrupt me, and I need to buy diapers tomorrow."

Several women accused Hammer of emotional abuse, manipulation, and sexual violence on social media last year, which led his talent agency WME to drop him. Hammer has denied all allegations, and no charges were ever filed. He has retained the services of Hollywood lawyer Andrew Brettler, who now also represents Prince Andrew.