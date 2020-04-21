Ansel Elgort Slams ‘Baby Driver’ Co-Star Kevin Spacey

In recent weeks, numerous sexual assault allegations have been leveled against actor Kevin Spacey, and the claims are causing other stars to speak out against the actor as well. One of those stars is Ansel Elgort, who starred with Spacey in 2017’s Baby Driver, telling NewsCorp that the allegations against Spacey were “shocking.”

“The whole thing is really shocking,” Elgort said at the GQ Men of the Year awards, according to the Daily Mail. He added that the allegations against Spacey and other influential men are hopefully helping to change things in the industry. “I think what’s happening right now in the industry is people are standing up and saying that certain ways of the industry are no longer acceptable or in life in general,” the 23-year-old said. “The world should be a safer place where sexual harassment is not acceptable.”

Spacey has been accused by over a dozen men of sexual harassment, assault or attempted rape, USA Today reports. Multiple actors, including Anthony Rapp, whose stories launched the wave of allegations, as well as anonymous men have made claims against Spacey. Spacey has been dropped by his agent and publicist, replaced in the upcoming film All the Money in the World, and Netflix is currently deciding on a course of action regarding the Spacey-starring House of Cards.