Pop Singer Reveals Engagement

Dua Lipa is “Levitating” after news of her recent engagement.

The 29-year-old singer confirmed that her boyfriend, 35-year-old actor Callum Turner, popped the question in a new interview with British Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting,” she told the outlet.

She said that her engagement ring was specially crafted after Turner consulted her best friends and her sister about what she likes.

“I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me,” she said. “It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

The couple hasn’t set a date or even begun planning the ceremony yet, though, and are currently just enjoying being engaged.

“I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” she said. “I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

She told the outlet that she’s seen many people get engaged but “never really understood the weight of it” until now, saying, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Dua Lipa is currently touring, and Turner will next be seen starring in Apple TV+’s adaptation of William Gibson’s classic sci-fi novel Neuromancer.