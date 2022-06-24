Anna Faris Talks Turning Into 'Somebody I Didn't Recognize' After Chris Pratt Divorce

Anna Faris recently decided to open up about her life post-divorce with Chris Pratt, stopping by Chelsea Handler's podcast and revealing her new normal. While Faris is a mother herself, being a stepparent is a new adventure that she elaborated on.

"Being a stepmom... I'm still learning. I really am," Faris told the host. "I felt at first I wanted to be kinda like this wild, new, reckless person in their lives, because I was also going through a divorce."

Faris' split from Pratt shocked plenty of fans in October 2018, but it clearly shocked her even more. The Mom alum confirmed that there was a shift in her mindset after the split, hitting her hard.

"It hit hard the first time," she continued. "I turned into somebody I didn't recognize. Like, I was always the kinda person that had my fridge filled – and I hosted a lot of dinners. That was back when I had friends. But then [post-divorce] I found myself in this apartment with just beer and mustard in the fridge, and I was going out all the time. I had no one to text or call to say, 'Hey, can I do this?' It was incredibly liberating, and I reverted back to, like, when I was 17 years old."

As she explains, she struggles with accepting love, though it has been easier after her divorce from Pratt than in her first divorce. "I just got fake boobs and bleached my hair. That was my strategy," Faris explained. "In Hollywood, if you're at a thing and everybody looks beautiful and someone is like 'I think you look so beautiful,' I can't absorb that very well. It's a little too much."

Faris has expanded on her life after divorce on her own podcast in the past, including how she handles co-parenting with Pratt. "Chris and I work really hard [to coparent] because we have Jack," she said. "That is sort of the long game idea and making sure Jack is really happy, which makes us really happy. We have sort of the luxury of circumstance. You know, we are both in other loving relationships, but it's like, how do you not, in general, sink into a place of bitterness?

"I do want to reiterate though, that I f**king acknowledge, we all do, everyone acknowledges, that there's bitterness and pain with all breakups, and that hopefully makes us more human," she continues. "But the long game, and it's just the worst being the bigger person. It just is. It f**king sucks! Until then, what matters is that everyone's happy."