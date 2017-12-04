Anna Faris Files Simultaneous Divorce Response to Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has officially responded to estranged husband Chris Pratt‘s divorce filing.

In documents filed simultaneously with Pratt’s, she cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also lists July 13, 2017, as the separation date, which is in line with Pratt’s filing. This means the couple were apart for nearly a month before making the news of their separation public.

Both also filed for joint legal and physical custody of Jack Pratt, their 5-year-old son. A source told E! that they are “trying to do what’s best for Jack.”

The source also said the specifics of the divorce are so similar because it was all worked out by both parties ahead of time.

“They are both ready to move on with their lives,” the source said. “They worked everything out, and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon.”

Pratt and Faris claimed they “tried hard for a very long time” to get their relationship straightened out before resorting to separation and divorce.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a joint statement earlier this year. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”