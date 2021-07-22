Anna Faris Secretly Marries Michael Barrett

✖

Anna Faris is a married woman! The actress, 44, married fiancé Michael Barrett in a private ceremony, she revealed on Wednesday's episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. The Mom star shared with one caller that she and Barrett, 51, had eloped at a local courthouse in Washington State recently. "I'm looking around... my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during the conversation. "It was awesome, yeah, it was great."

Faris started dating the cinematographer in 2017 after working together on Overboard. The two were spotted together for the first time in September of that year, which came one month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced they had decided to divorce following eight years of marriage.

Pratt, who has since married Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he welcomed a daughter last year, shares 8-year-old son Jack with Faris. The Scary Movie actress was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. Faris and Barrett's engagement was revealed by former Mom co-star Allison Janney, who spilled the beans that the two had been engaged "for a long time" during an interview last January.

In May, Faris shared with PEOPLE that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy" from the time they met. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she explained at the time of their connection. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding." She later shared that their entire blended family spent a lot of time bonding during the COVID-19 pandemic bonding, as they traveled in a camper van.

"We bought a camper van and traveled with a portable printer for school," she said. "Jack has been handling this whole thing like a champ. I just feel very happy that my family is safe. And I don't think I've ever been so present." The House Bunny star shared last month on her podcast just how her perspective on marriage has changed over the years, saying on an episode featuring Glennon Doyle, "I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s."