Anna Faris Reveals Issue That Caused Tension in Her Marriage to Chris Pratt

✖

Anna Faris recently opened up about her past relationships and revealed the biggest issue that caused tension in her marriage to Chris Pratt. On Monday's episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the former Mom actress sat down with guest Gwyneth Paltrow and reflected on her exes, Pratt and actor Ben Indra. "My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris shared. "Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

She continued, "Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that." Faris was married to Indra from 2004 to 2008. She later married Pratt in 2009. They share one son, Jack, who is 8 years old. Faris and Pratt first announced their split in 2017. "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," Pratt said in a joint statement from the couple.

Like @GwynethPaltrow we want you to feel good too @goop pic.twitter.com/dsKFFgQmA7 — Anna Faris Podcast (@unqualified) March 22, 2021

"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," the statement continued. "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another." Pratt and Faris finalized their divorce in 2018.

Following their divorce, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Pratt felt a lot of difficulty during his relationship with Faris. "Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine," the insider told the outlet in March 2020. "He never felt 'good enough' for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was."

I just had the best time talking with @GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/UIAUY29psY — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) March 22, 2021

Faris is currently engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the couple recently welcomed their first child together. "Anna congratulated them and sent a gift," a source told E! Online of how the former couple's relationship is now. "They are on good terms and have a nice relationship. She's happy for Jack to be a big brother and is very supportive."