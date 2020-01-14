Anna Faris’ Engagement Confirmed by ‘Mom’ Co-Star Allison Janney: ‘She’s Been Engaged for a Long Time’

Anna Faris’ long-rumored engagement to Michael Barrett is official after co-star, Allison Janney, confirmed the Mom actress has been engaged “for a long time” in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“I know she’s been engaged for a long time,” Janney told the outlet when asked about Faris’ relationship status. “I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago.”

The Bombshell actress added she didn’t know how Barrett proposed, but revealed to the outlet, “I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day.”

“I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’ … I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then … yeah, it was fun,” Janney continued.

The House Bunny actress was first suspected to be engaged in November 2019, when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while on a walk with Barrett around L.A. Faris then appeared to confirm the engagement days later, saying, “Thank you!” when congratulated by a photographer.

Faris was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 before marrying Chris Pratt in 2009, later welcoming a son together in 2012. Faris and Pratt divorced in 2018, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star wed Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019.

People close to Faris believe Barrett could be the one for the actress at last, with a source telling Us Weekly in March 2018, “They are a great match. All of her friends love him. He’s so down-to-earth, stable and obsessed with Anna. Michael is great with [her son, Jack], and that’s all Anna cares about. They are doing so well.”

Last fall, In Touch Weekly published photos of the Faris with Barrett walking around Los Angeles, featuring the very visible engagement ring. A source told the outlet at the time: “They’ve been together long enough to know they’re right for each other… Anna is very happy.”

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty