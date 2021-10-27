See Angelina Jolie’s Response to Question About The Weeknd Amid Rumored Romance

Angelina Jolie is currently promoting her upcoming blockbuster, Marvel’s Eternals, and she is having to dodge some questions about her relationship status. While answering questions during a virtual press conference, Jolie was asked about how her six kids felt about her wild life. “Were they more excited that you are in the Eternals [movie] or that you are friends with The Weeknd?” inquired E!’s Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester.

Jolie has been linked to The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, several times this year, but the actress took the question in stride, dodging it like a pro. “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” Jolie replied. “They’re very excited about this film.” Jolie shares kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Tomb Raider star and The Weeknd were last linked in September when Radar reported that the duo was seen at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. While they did not arrive at the same time for the private dinner, they appeared very comfortable together and had no Issue being photographed together. According to reports, the dinner lasted over two hours and they left together. They had a similar dinner together in July.

The Weeknd has previously dated famous women. He had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Bella Hadid. They first dated from 2015 to 2016 before breaking up. The Weeknd then briefly dated Selena Gomez before reuniting with Hadid. They broke up for good in August 2019. Since then, The Weeknd has not been single.

Jolie has been married three times. She was married to Elementary actor Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999 and was recently spotted with him in New York. The actress was married to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003. After dating for years, she and Pitt married in 2014, only to split two years later. They have been legally single since 2019. Jolie has been very private about any romantic relationships since the breakup with Pitt.

In May, the judge in the custody case granted Pitt joint custody of their children. “[Jolie’s] testimony lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children,” Judge John Ouderkirk ruled. Jolie’s attorneys argued that Oudenkirk did not give Jolie a fair trial by “improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.” It was later reported that three of their children wanted to testify against Pitt, but only Maddox was allowed to testify.