Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Fuel Romance Rumors Again With Private Dinner Together

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are fueling relationship rumors once again. Radar reports that the duo was seen at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday, and while they did not arrive at the same time for the private dinner, they appeared very comfortable together and had no Issue being photographed together. According to reports, the dinner lasted over two hours and they left together. They kept It low-key with their fashion, with Jolie rocking a black double-breasted trench coat with matching pumps, while the Weeknd wore a black jacket and skinny jeans.

Jolie and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, sparked romance rumors in July after they had a cozy dinner at the same Italian restaurant. According to The Sun, they were not photographed together and made sure not to leave at the same time. They reportedly “spent hours” at the restaurant. At this outing, Jolie left wearing a black dress with a tan trench coat, as well as a simple black face mask. The Weeknd, 31, wore a jean jacket and jeans with a simple black shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Weeknd has previously dated famous women. He had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Bella Hadid. They first dated from 2015 to 2016, before breaking up. The Weeknd then briefly dated Selena Gomez before reuniting with Hadid. They broke up for good in August 2019. Since then, The Weeknd has not been single.

Jolie has been married three times. She was married to Elementary actor Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999 and was recently spotted with him in New York. The actress was married to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003. After dating for years, she and Pitt married in 2014, only to split two years later. They have been legally single since 2019. Jolie has been very private about any romantic relationships since the breakup with Pitt.

In May, the judge in the custody case granted Pitt joint custody of their six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. “[Jolie’s] testimony lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children,” Judge John Oudenkirk ruled. Jolie’s attorneys argued that Oudenkirk did not give Jolie a fair trial by “improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.” It was later reported that three of their children wanted to testify against Pitt, but only Maddox was allowed to testify.

The Weeknd, who performed at the Super Bowl earlier this year, is best known for his hits “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights” and many more. He is next hoping to break into acting after playing himself in Uncut Gems. Earlier this week, Deadline reported he is developing a series title The Idol for HBO with Sam Levinson (Euphoria). The Weeknd plans to act in and co-write the series.