Angelina Jolie Makes Red Carpet Appearance With 5 of Her and Brad Pitt’s Kids

Angelina Jolie brought five of her children with her to the premiere of Eternals on Monday night. Jolie shares six children in total with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and all but one of them came with her to celebrate her entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her daughter Zahara even wore a special dress in tribute to Jolie.

Jolie was accompanied by 20-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, 13-year-old Vivienne and 13-year-old Knox to Monday night’s red carpet premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles, California. The only child missing was her 17-year-old son Pax, but Jolie’s brood filled the frame regardless. Jolie wore an elegant strapless brown gown for the event with a distinctive gold chin cuff. However, Zahara was the most dazzling in a floor-length silver gown that appears to be the one Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.

Fans gushed over Jolie’s children, all looking fully grown in their biggest public appearance in some time. In particular, many commenters were touched by the sight of Zahara wearing one of her mother’s own gowns. The dress was designed by Elie Saab Couture, and photos of Jolie wearing it back in 2014 soon resurfaced.

Jolie plays a superhuman warrior named Thena in Eternals, with the powers of super-strength, speed and stamina. She is functionally immortal as far as she knows, having lived on Earth for over 7,000 years along with the others of her race. The Eternals were created by the Celestials, and are sworn to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The Eternals are played by one of the biggest A-list casts ever assembled for the superhero genre. In addition to Jolie, they include Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Salma Hayek. The cast also includes Madden’s former Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, a human who becomes entangled with the Eternals.

Fans are on the edges of their seats waiting to see Eternals for themselves. The movie will be a huge step in expanding the MCU and employing some of the more esoteric aspects of the fictional universe depicted in the comic books. Eternals premieres on Friday, Nov. 5 in theaters around the U.S.