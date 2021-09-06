Amelia Hamlin Seems to Send Statement to Scott Disick About Their Relationship Amid Kourtney Kardashian Drama

Amelia Hamlin seems to be sending a pretty strong message to boyfriend Scott Disick after he was caught allegedly shading his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, last week. The 20-year-old model daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin posted to her Instagram Story Sunday a photo of someone wearing a shirt with a timely reminder for the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. It reads in pink letters, “Don’t you have a girlfriend?”

Hamlin’s seemingly shady response to her beau came after Kardashian’s other ex, 28-year-old model Younes Bendjima, released DMs he allegedly received from Disick trashing the Poosh founder. Sending him a photo of Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, packing on the PDA during a recent trip to Italy, Disick allegedly wrote, “Yo, is this chick ok!????? Brooo like, what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bendjima replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro,” and captioned his post, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.” Later he followed up with another message on his Instagram Story: “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km,” he added.

Barker also appeared to respond to Disick’s message, posting simply a photo of Ray Liotta laughing in the movie Goodfellas to his Instagram Story shortly after the messages were released. Hamlin’s Instagram Story at the time, meanwhile, featured a photo of a man holding up a sign reading, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.”

The Flip It Like Disick star, who shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, with Kardashian, has yet to respond to the drama publicly, but in June appeared to support Kardashian and Barker’s relationship publicly. “I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy,” he said at the KUWTK reunion, also joking he wanted to “kill the last guy,” seemingly referring to Bendjima.