Amber Heard Posts Celebratory Selfie With VP-Elect Kamala Harris

✖

Like many others around the country, actor Amber Heard is celebrating the fact that former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to become the 46th President of the United States. The Democratic ticket made history, as Biden's running-mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first female and first woman of color to be the vice president-elect. On Instagram, Heard celebrated the news of Biden and Harris' projected win by posting a photo of herself with the future vice president.

Shortly after outlets such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that Biden would beat incumbent President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Heard took to Instagram to celebrate the news. She posted a selfie that she previously took with Harris. The Aquaman star captioned the photo with, "We did it!!!" She also made sure to tag the vice president-elect in the snap, which features the two ladies donning bright smiles for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Nov 9, 2020 at 2:14pm PST

Heard posted her latest Instagram message on Monday, two days after Biden was projected to win the presidency after he reached the requisite 270 electoral college threshold. On Saturday evening, both Biden and Harris spoke to Americans from Delaware. During their respective speeches, the president-elect and the vice president-elect both expounded upon how critical this election was for the country. They also issued their gratitude to their voters and vowed to be leaders for all Americans.

"For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I've lost a couple of times myself. But now, let's give each other a chance," Biden said. "It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again. And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans. They are Americans." As of right now, Trump has yet to concede the election. Ever since election day, the president has claimed (without evidence) that there was widespread voter "fraud" going on across the country. He also falsely claimed on Wednesday morning, hours after the polls had closed in many locations in the United States, that he had won the election. Trump plans to legally challenge the outcome in many of the battleground states that helped deliver Biden the win and has already asked for a recount in states such as Wisconsin.