Jared Kushner Has Reportedly Tried to Convince Donald Trump to Concede

On Saturday morning, sources such as the Associated Press and CBS News projected that former Vice President Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States after he received the requisite number of electoral college votes following a projected victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Biden's opponent in the race, incumbent President Donald Trump, has vowed to legally challenge the outcomes in various battleground states and has already asked for a recount in Wisconsin, a state that went for the president-elect in the 2020 election. But, one of his advisors, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, has reportedly tried to convince Trump to concede, an action which the president has yet to do.

According to CNN's White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, Kushner reportedly approached Trump about the prospect of conceding the election. Collins obtained this information from two sources, as she noted on Twitter. As of right now, Trump has yet to concede the election, nor has he revealed any plans to do so. On the other hand, the president has vowed to challenge the outcome of the election and has already made legal moves in various battleground states, including calling for a recount in Wisconsin. The president has also falsely claimed that he was the winner of the election and that there was widespread voter "fraud" (there is no evidence to substantiate the president's claim). Following the news of Biden's projected victory, Trump took to Twitter in order to caution his opponent to not declare victory.

Some news — Jared Kushner has approached President Trump about conceding the election, per two sources. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 8, 2020

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning," Trump first wrote (it should be noted the president did indeed claim that he had won the election on early Wednesday morning, only hours after polls closed across the United States). He later added, "I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!"

Not only did various news outlets call Pennsylvania for Biden, which pushed him over the requisite 270 electoral college threshold to win, but the president-elect is also leading in states such as Arizona and Georgia. Although, as Trump mentioned on Twitter, he and his team have plans to challenge these outcomes in court. Despite the fact that Kushner has reportedly approached the president about conceding, it does not appear as though he has plans to do so in the immediate future.