Kamala Harris Entered Victory Event to Mary J. Blige Song, and Supporters Lose It

Kamala Harris is projected to win the vice presidency, and she marked the monumental achievement in epic fashion on Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware. The event, which was held to mark the victory for Harris and president-elect Joe Biden, saw Harris enter to a Mary J. Blige song, cause Harris supporters and R&B fans alike to rejoice.

The track is from Blige's 2007 album Growing Pains and was written by Blige, hitmaker Sean Garrett and Grammy winner Theron Feemster. It's not one of Blige's most successful song but a favorite for fans. It currently has more than 2 million streams on Spotify and 1.4 million views on YouTube, statistics that will undoubtedly change after this high-profile placement.

The entrance was lauded by viewers. Using a track by Blige, one of of the most revered Black and female singers of all time, symbolized so much to supporters of Harris, the first female and first Black person to be elected vice president. Plus, it's an upbeat and powerful track, which fits with what many believe Harris will bring to the executive branch. Scroll through to see the moment and the elated reactions that followed.