Kamala Harris Entered Victory Event to Mary J. Blige Song, and Supporters Lose It
Kamala Harris is projected to win the vice presidency, and she marked the monumental achievement in epic fashion on Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware. The event, which was held to mark the victory for Harris and president-elect Joe Biden, saw Harris enter to a Mary J. Blige song, cause Harris supporters and R&B fans alike to rejoice.
The track is from Blige's 2007 album Growing Pains and was written by Blige, hitmaker Sean Garrett and Grammy winner Theron Feemster. It's not one of Blige's most successful song but a favorite for fans. It currently has more than 2 million streams on Spotify and 1.4 million views on YouTube, statistics that will undoubtedly change after this high-profile placement.
The entrance was lauded by viewers. Using a track by Blige, one of of the most revered Black and female singers of all time, symbolized so much to supporters of Harris, the first female and first Black person to be elected vice president. Plus, it's an upbeat and powerful track, which fits with what many believe Harris will bring to the executive branch. Scroll through to see the moment and the elated reactions that followed.
Kamala Harris walks out to Mary J. Blige’s “Work That” for her first speech as Vice President-elect. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b8dOMC7Hud— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 8, 2020
"LADIES AND GENTLEMEN she is the VICE PRESIDENT elect of the United States with that Mary J Blige blasting," actor Jay Washington wrote, adding, "LETS GO ! ! !"
"Y'all just don't know what it means to see the first Black woman Vice President come out to @maryjblige," another admirer wrote. Lauren Coates, CNN's senior legal analyst, added, "Madame Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris just came out to [Mary J. Blige] and I think I just passed out."
Opening up with a John Lewis quote after coming out to Mary J. Blige and I ... #Election2020— KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) November 8, 2020
Another person wrote, "Kamala really came out to Mary J Blige IM LIVING!!!!!," while yet another added, "My Vice President wears suffragette white and walks on to Mary J. Blige."
"I love that Kamala Harris just walked out to Mary J Blige," an additional Twitter user wrote. Another marked the significance of the moment by writing, "Kamala Harris walking on stage to a Mary J. Blige song will be one for the history books."
My new morning routine includes two servings of @KamalaHarris walking out to @maryjblige in an all white suit 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ok0vrpA5Do— Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 8, 2020
"America deserves a VP who saunters out in a white powersuit to Mary J. Blige's Work That. So happy for @KamalaHarris," yet another person tweeted. One more fan added, "it's the coming out to Mary J. Blige for me, that's how you do an entrance."
"The VP of the US coming out to Mary J. Blige is not something I though I would ever see. What a VIBE!" another tweet read. An extra supporter chimed in to say, "Kamala really just walked out to Mary J Blige and MY VICE PRESIDENT IS A BLACK WOMAN"
THAT WHITE SUIT AND MARY J BLIGE @KamalaHarris #KamalaHarrisVP pic.twitter.com/Zg7Sfqh3Yp— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) November 8, 2020
One last fan tweeted, "Was trying to think of another vice president who could pull off walking on stage to Mary J. Blige, which inevitably led me to wondering what Martin Van Buren's walkout music was, which has led me to the conclusion that I should probably get some sleep."