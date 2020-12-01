✖

Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are the two new faces joining CBS’ The Talk as co-hosts alongside alongside Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba. Kloots and Welteroth will officially join the panel on Jan. 4, replacing Marie Osmond, who departed the show last season, and Eve, who announced last month she would be exiting at the end of December following three seasons on the show.

"Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, in a statement to Deadline. "These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead The Talk well into the future."

Both Kloots and Welteroth have served as guest co-hosts during the past two months. Kloots' family has had a difficult year, as the former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette turned entrepreneur and celebrity trainer lost husband Nick Cordero died in July at the age of 41 from complications of COVID-19.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," said Kloots in a statement.

Welteroth is a New York Times bestselling author of More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say, as well as an award-winning journalist, producer and Project Runway judge. Welteroth became the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue in 2016, making her the youngest Condé Nast editor in its 107-year history. She also became the second Black person to hold the EIC title at the company after, in 2012, becoming Conde Nast’s first Black Beauty Director.

"I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk," Welteroth said in a statement. "They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world."