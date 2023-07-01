Amanda Bynes Update: 'Amanda Show' Star Released From Mental Health Facility Following Psychiatric Hold

Amanda Bynes is getting the help she needs. The Amanda Show and Easy A actress is now out of the psychiatric facility she entered in June and has an outpatient plan in place. Per TMZ, Bynes exited the undisclosed facility on Friday after entering on June 17 following a concerning call to police that led to her being placed on a psychiatric hold.

"She'll start outpatient care ... with a medical professional checking in daily," TMZ's report reads. "We're told Amanda will also be monitored to make sure she's taking her daily meds and continues to stay in a good headspace."

The outlet also notes that "Both Amanda and her medical team felt she's made the right steps toward getting back to living independently." (TMZ does not include bylines on its stories, so we can't attribute this writing to an individual reporter.)

Amanda Bynes has made headlines this year for a few concerning incidents that called her mental health into question. This latest incident did come from a self-report from the star of Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show, herself, though, so it's clear she's working towards improving her situation.

On June 17, Amanda Bynes called the police, reporting that she was in distress. Officers responded to the actress's residence and proceeded to take her into custody to undergo a medical evaluation. She was then placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold, per TMZ. Bynes has not publicly spoken out about the incident as of press time.

Bynes, age 37, is a beloved pop culture figure to the millennial generation. She was a breakout star of Nickelodeon's '90s sketch comedy series All That. She starred alongside other young stars including Nick Cannon, Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell and Gabriel Iglesias. During this time period, Bynes was also a staple of the panel series Figure It Out, where Nick stars attempted to guess the secret talents of various young contestants.

She soon got a sketch series of her own, titled The Amanda Show, that also helped elevate the careers of fellow Nickelodeon child stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck. She would also find later TV success with the sitcom What I Like About You on The WB.

Her most lasting success has come through her movie work, starring in several beloved comedies in the 2000s, including Easy A, She's the Man (opposite Channing Tatum), Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants and Sydney White. She also played Penny Pingleton in the 2007 remake of Hairspray. Amanda Bynes has not appeared on screen since Easy A, which was released in 2010 and co-starred Emma Stone.

In the years since, she received an education from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, all while facing regular public scrutiny for her mental health issues, substance abuse struggles and failed engagement to a man named Paul Michael. She was under a conservatorship from 2013 to 2022, which has drawn many comparisons to Britney Spears' conservatorship situation in recent years. In 2023, Bynes alarmed fans and friends with a few troubling incidents, including being found naked while wandering around Los Angeles in March.