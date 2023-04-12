Amanda Bynes Reportedly Released From Mental Hospital 3 Weeks After She Was First Admitted

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been released from a mental hospital, as TMZ reported on Tuesday. This update comes a little over three weeks after she was first admitted for treatment. As for Byne's next steps, she will reportedly begin outpatient treatment following her release from the hospital.

Bynes was reportedly released from the Southern California facility on Monday. According to TMZ, both Bynes and the medical staff agreed that she was well enough to get back to her everyday life. Now that she has been released, the actor will next enter outpatient treatment. This course of treatment will involve Bynes working with doctors and specialists so that she can get the help that she needs. Bynes will be able to receive outpatient treatment while residing in her own home with TMZ noting that she will retain much of the independence that she enjoyed prior to the hospitalization.

In March, news broke that Bynes had been spotted roaming the streets of Los Angeles naked. She reportedly flagged down a nearby vehicle and called 911 herself to tell the operators that she was coming down from some kind of psychosis and that she needed help. It was subsequently reported that Bynes may have been living on the streets for several days before she got help. Her car was reportedly towed in Long Beach, around 40 miles from her home, on March 15. TMZ reported that her car did not have gas in it when it was towed and that Bynes apparently did not have her cell phone on her.

Around a year before this incident took place, Bynes was released from the conservatorship that she was placed under by her parents in 2013. She later spoke to Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 and said that it was "wonderful news" to see the conservatorship terminated.

"Following today's decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years," she said. "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors, including my fragrance line, and look forward to sharing more when I can."