Amanda Bynes Reportedly ‘Very Happy’ Amid Pregnancy

Amanda Bynes couldn’t be happier to be pregnant with her and fiancé Paul Michael’s first child together. After announcing her pregnancy on social media Tuesday, the former Nickelodeon star is “very happy” with her current circumstances, a source close to her told Us Weekly.

“Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy,” the source told the outlet, adding that the What a Girl Wants star was first spotted talking about her pregnancy at the OBGYN office with friends. “[The friends] were chatting about what to expect” during the visit, the source said, adding, “She seemed excited. She was dressed casual and keeping a low profile. The lobby was pretty empty so no one bugged her.”

Bynes and her fiancé split on March 8 after getting engaged the month prior, only to reunite hours later, with Bynes’ insider telling Us the child actress was “really upset” about their breakup and wasn’t “taking it well at all.”

“Paul realized the relationship just couldn’t go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Amanda must live at a sober living facility,” the source added, in reference to the complicated conservatorship agreement Bynes has been under 2014 that would require parental consent before they were to marry. In her March 5 conservatorship hearing, Bynes was ordered to seek psychiatric care, but reportedly refused to check herself into treatment after leaving the meeting.

The couple announced their pregnancy news on Instagram Tuesday, with Bynes sharing a photo of her sonogram on the social media platform with the caption, “Baby on board.” Michael shared an old selfie of the couple on his own profile alongside the sonogram with the caption, “Baby in the making.” Both posts were deleted soon after they were posted with comments disabled.

Bynes has also been working on an exciting passion project, she revealed in February during a check-in with her Instagram followers, something she is “really looking forward to.”

“I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online,” she teased at the time.

