Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Just Got Engaged

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, is engaged! The 26-year-old announced on Friday, Dec. 6, that she and her boyfriend, music producer Justin “Blue” Long, had proposed.

“Happy birthday, my sweet blue,” Paris wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her life with her bandmate. “Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with.”

Included in the slideshow was a photo of Long down on one knee proposing to Paris with a large diamond ring. Paris added in the caption, “Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.” Paris and Long have been dating since June 2022 and have kept their relationship largely private over the years.

Paris’ music career has been taking off recently with her 2022 release of the Lost EP. The singer and model is the only daughter of the late King of Pop and was only 11 years old when her father died in 2009 at the age of 50. The “Thriller” artist was also father to sons Prince, 27, and Bigi, 22.

In August 2023, Paris took to Instagram to mark what would have been her father’s 65th birthday. “He would have been 65 years old today,” she wrote at the time. “And he put 50 years of blood, sweat and tears and love and passion into doing what he did, so that I can stand up here on stage in front of you and scream into a microphone. So I owe everything to him.”

Paris remembered her father as someone who didn’t particularly enjoy celebrating his own birthday. “Back when he was alive, he used to hate anybody acknowledging his birthday, wishing him a happy birthday, celebrating it — nothing like that. He actually didn’t want us to even know when his birthday was, because he didn’t want us to throw a party, or anything like that,” she wrote.

Addressing the spotlight in which she’s grown up, Paris added, “Social media is apparently how people express their love and affection these days and if you don’t wish someone a happy birthday via social media, it apparently means that you don’t love them, that you don’t care about them.” Claiming that people “lose their f–king minds” if she doesn’t mark her dad’s birthday on social media, Paris lamented that people are “basically measuring my love for my own father based off of what I post on Instagram.”